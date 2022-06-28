Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.90 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 295.90 ($3.63). Approximately 384,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 912,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.60 ($3.63).

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.36.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

