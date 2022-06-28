TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA opened at $36.52 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.