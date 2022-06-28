TripCandy Reaches Market Cap of $373,727.45 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $373,727.45 and $159.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

