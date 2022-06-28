Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

