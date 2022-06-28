U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $35,369.94 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

