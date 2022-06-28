Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Ubex has a market cap of $141,364.78 and $25.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010067 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00185100 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

