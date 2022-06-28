UBS Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $312.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.95.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.47 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

