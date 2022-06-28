Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,734 ($45.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,876.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,621.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,674.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.66%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

