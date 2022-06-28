Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

