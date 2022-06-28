Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,569,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 143,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 317,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

