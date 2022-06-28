Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.33. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Venus Concept by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

