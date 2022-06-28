Veresen (TSE:VSN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.51. 1,147,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,304,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.95.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51.
About Veresen (TSE:VSN)
