Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $3,405,005.70 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VRTX traded down $11.15 on Tuesday, reaching $276.17. 1,879,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.15. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

