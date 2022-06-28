Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $3,405,005.70 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VRTX traded down $11.15 on Tuesday, reaching $276.17. 1,879,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.15. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
