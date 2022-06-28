VIG (VIG) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

VIG (VIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $708,991.43 and $77.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

