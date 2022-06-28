Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

VNO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 16,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,635. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

