Wedbush Cuts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $30.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $392.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

