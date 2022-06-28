Wedbush Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $122.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

