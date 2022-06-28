Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,050,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

