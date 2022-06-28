Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,790.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

