Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $70.58 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.