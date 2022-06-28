Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NYSE:WOR opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

