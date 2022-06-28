WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

