XMON Market Capitalization Hits $7.83 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $5,239.99 or 0.25744356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $122,326.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,698.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.72 or 0.21154219 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00181508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015289 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

