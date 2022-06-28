Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 5.2%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 2,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

