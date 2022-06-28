Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 8.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 24,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,574,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $608.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.71.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $106,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

