Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 8.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 24,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,574,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $608.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.71.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
