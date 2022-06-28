Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 53,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,341,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. grew its stake in Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zhihu by 609.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 621,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

