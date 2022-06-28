Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 53,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,341,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.66.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
