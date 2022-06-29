100,037 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,562,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $295.59 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.