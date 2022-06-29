1,864 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.