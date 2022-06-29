1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $4,173.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000313 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

