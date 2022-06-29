3,458 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

