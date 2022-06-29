64,805 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 616,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

