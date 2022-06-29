A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 5,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.