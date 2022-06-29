Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $364.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.