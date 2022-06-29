Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.