Advisor Resource Council Acquires 70,727 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

