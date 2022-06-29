Advisor Resource Council Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,978 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,690. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

