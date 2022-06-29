Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Marathon Digital makes up 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Marathon Digital worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $622.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

