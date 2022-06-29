Advisor Resource Council Purchases 829 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.41 and its 200-day moving average is $586.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

