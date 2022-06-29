Advisor Resource Council Sells 5,028 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. 37,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,210. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

