AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

