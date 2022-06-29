Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.28

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1079830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.30) to €1.10 ($1.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.23) to €1.90 ($2.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.5641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

