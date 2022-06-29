AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.48 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 24,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

The stock has a market cap of £11.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.18.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

