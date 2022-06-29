AirNFTs (AIRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,694.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. AirNFTs has a market capitalization of $403,563.40 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirNFTs has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirNFTs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,193.92 or 1.00161864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AirNFTs (AIRT) is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

AirNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.