Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,225 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.