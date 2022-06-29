Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

MCD stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.24. 75,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.53. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

