Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Price Down 3%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 199,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 351,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AXU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$78.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

