Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL remained flat at $$9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,654,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

