AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 483.3% in June

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

