American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,631. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
About American Noble Gas (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Noble Gas (IFNY)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.