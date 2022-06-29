Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (ARES, BK, BLK, BX, CG, CGO, FM, FOCS, FOOD, GWO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.50 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$84.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $76.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was given a C$7.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.