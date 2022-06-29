Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (ARES, BK, BLK, BX, CG, CGO, FM, FOCS, FOOD, GWO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.50 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $830.00 to $710.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$84.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $76.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was given a C$7.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

